Infections and deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise; who is most at risk?

With declining COVID-19 immunization rates and an increase in cases attributable to the Delta Variant, the unavoidable has occurred: COVID-19-related deaths are on the rise in the United States. With the pandemic indicating that it is far from over, many people are beginning to question who will be most affected by this next wave.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new cases are on the rise, with a seven-day average of 26,300 cases, up 70% from a week earlier.

In addition, the average number of hospitalizations is now 2,790, up 36% from a week before. Deaths have also increased in recent years.

During a news conference, Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “After weeks of decreases, seven-day average daily deaths have surged by 26% to 211 each day.”

This is the first time the death rate has risen in several weeks, as the US as a whole began to observe lower case rates and deaths as immunizations became more widely available. The pandemic is now again threatening to take possession of the country, with vaccination rates decreasing and the Delta Variant now present in all 50 states and ripping across unvaccinated areas.

According to CNBC, four states accounted for more than 40% of all new cases in the previous week, with Florida accounting for one out of every five. The states with the greatest case rates were Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada, all of which have poor vaccination rates. While rates of new vaccinations have begun to rise in recent days, data from the New York Times shows that the five states are still lagging behind others, with less than 60% of their populations fully vaccinated and less than 70% receiving a single shot in all five. By contrast, the five states with the greatest vaccination rates—Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine—all have full vaccination rates of over 60%, with residents receiving one shot at rates of over 80% or close to it.

Nonetheless, with cases on the rise in nearly all 50 states, fears that the pandemic would spread across the country like the original COVID-19 virus have prompted the reintroduction of mitigating measures in some locations. Mask use indoors has been resumed in Los Angeles County, where previous waves of illnesses and deaths wrought havoc—regardless of vaccination status.

