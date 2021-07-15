Infection rates of Covid continue to climb in five of the city region’s six districts.

Apart from Liverpool, Covid infection rates have grown in every section of the Liverpool City Region (LCR).

The city had 2,429 infections in the week ending July 10, according to the latest figures from Public Health England, which is 156 fewer than the previous seven days.

READ MORE: Dad shocked after going to a stranger’s house to retrieve £300 his kid misplaced

This is a 6% fall in instances from the previous week, and it’s the second day in a row that Liverpool has seen a dip in positive tests after weeks of growth.

Everywhere else in the LCR had an increase in positive tests in the week ending July 10, with Halton seeing the largest increase of 22% week on week, equating to 90 more persons reporting new positive tests than the previous week.

Wirral saw a significant increase in new positive tests, with a week-to-week change of 156 new positive tests, equating to a 13% increase in positive tests.

Infections rose in Warrington, Cheshire West, and Chester, just beyond the city region’s borders. They’ve also decreased marginally in West Lancashire.

Positive tests rose again in England in the week ending July 10: the UK had 196,236 coronavirus infections, up 47,040 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 10, there were 2,429 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 156 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 6%.

487.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 10, there were a total of 763 instances, which is 69 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 505.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 10% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 10, there were 1,339 instances in Sefton, which is 41 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

The most recent infection rate was 484.4 individuals per 100,000.

Halton

Over the last week, there have been 484 positive tests, a total of 90. The summary comes to a close.