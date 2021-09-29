Infection from a pet cat’s poop causes a pregnant woman to lose her child.

A nine-month-pregnant 19-year-old woman from Sao Paulo, Brazil, has lost her unborn child after contracting an infection from her beloved cat’s feces.

Milena Gloria Cardoso of Sao Vicente lost her baby on Sept. 19 due to toxoplasmosis difficulties, according to Brazilian news portal G1.

The parasite Toxoplasma gondii causes the infection, which can be found in contaminated cat feces, water, or undercooked meat.

According to 7News.com.au, Cardoso contracted toxoplasmosis via her sick cat’s excrement while she was five months pregnant.

For roughly six weeks, some toxoplasmosis patients allegedly had flu-like symptoms such high fever, aching muscles, weariness, feeling ill, a sore throat, and swollen glands. Those with low immune systems, as well as babies delivered to moms who contracted the infection while pregnant, may experience severe symptoms such trouble breathing, dizziness, or mental confusion, according to G1.

Cardoso had been asymptomatic at first, but by the time she was transported to the hospital on Sept. 18, she was “very bloated and in considerable agony,” according to family members.

Sabrina Segecs, Cardoso’s cousin, said, “She spent the entire night bleeding.”

Cardoso was sent home to wait until the next day, but physicians noticed her baby had a faint heartbeat when she returned to the hospital on Sept. 19. Instead of conducting a cesarean section, the medical team elected to wait for a normal delivery, but her unborn child died a few hours later.

The next day, Cardoso went back to the hospital for a C-section to remove the dead baby.

Her family has filed a police case in Sao Vicente and requested that the baby’s necropsy be performed at the Legal Medical Institute to determine the cause of death.

After Cardoso was diagnosed, the family sued local health officials of negligence for allegedly failing to request a repeat checkup to track the disease’s progression.

Cardoso’s cousin claimed, “They warned her that her pregnancy was at risk, but they didn’t retake the exam when she was six months [pregnant].” “Since then, we’ve been rushing back and forth to the hospital. Even though she was in a lot of pain, they insisted she had to wait for a proper birth.”

The Department of Health in Sao Vicente said in a statement that testing revealed the 19-year-old lady had toxoplasmosis before getting pregnant, and that all care standards were followed.

"The City Hall sympathizes with the family's distress and has already taken steps to alleviate it.