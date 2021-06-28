‘Inequalities should not be put on the back burner,’ says Sajid Javid.

Leading doctors have urged the new health secretary to develop an action plan to address the disparities in the experiences of ethnic minority NHS workers.

Sajid Javid, the first non-white health secretary in Westminster, according to the British Medical Association, has to address concerns that many doctors and other health workers in the NHS are experiencing.

Mr Javid should demonstrate his commitment to a health care that is “underpinned with equity for ethnic minorities,” according to Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA’s council.

He claimed that the epidemic had thrown inequities into “sharp focus,” emphasizing the crisis’ impact on communities and the NHS workforce.

Dr. Nagpaul stated that the ethnic minority workforce in the NHS feels “enough is enough,” and that Mr. Javid must be the health secretary who “corrects that.”

“He becomes health secretary at a time when the pandemic has brought to sharp attention inequities pertaining to race, both in healthcare and among the NHS workforce,” he told the PA news agency.

“As the first black health secretary, he must demonstrate his total dedication and commitment to a health service that is based on equity for ethnic minorities, both in terms of the care they receive and the experience of those who work in the NHS.

“And he should do it right away because he needs to re-establish trust among ethnic minorities and NHS workers.

We’ve reached a point where the ethnic minority NHS workforce has had enough, and he has to be the health secretary who corrects this.

“As he assumes office, we still have a much greater number of ethnic minorities in intensive care beds than the general population; according to the most recent figures, there are twice as many.

“He’ll also have to deal with public health issues that affect ethnic minorities, such as the fact that 30% of Bangladeshis live in overcrowded housing, compared to 2% of the white population, understanding that this is a role in the spread of illness and how it has impacted particular people. (This is a brief piece.)