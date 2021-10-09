Industry leaders worry that as a result of the energy crisis, industries across the country may close.

Experts warn that amid a steep spike in energy prices, Britain’s long-beleaguered pottery industry is at the vanguard of new worry over its manufacturing future.

Industry groups have warned the government that rising energy costs could force manufacturers across the country to shut down output.

Analysts anticipate that British households’ energy bills would climb by 30% next year, a trend that will be matched by enterprises that consume big amounts of energy.

“Many ceramic enterprises have already purchased much of their energy for the approaching winter and will not have to fully pay the increased prices immediately,” the British Ceramic Confederation, the industry’s official group, said.

“However, some members are already experiencing increased gas, power, and carbon prices, prompting them to reduce production or considering it.”

“As a result of the residual effects of Covid-19, increased uncertainty regarding demand for particular ceramic goods means some members are more exposed than they would have planned to be.” This puts numerous supply chains at jeopardy, from construction to food and beverage and other industries.

“As prices rise and the period of high pricing continues, a growing number of our members will be forced to cease operations due to uneconomically high energy expenses.”

Yesterday (Friday) afternoon, Andrew Large, director-general of the Confederation of Paper Industry, and Gareth Stace, director-general of UK Steel, met with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy-intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas situation.

Following the meeting, Mr Large told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that it was “quite apparent” across industries such as paper, glass, cement, lime, ceramics, chemicals, and steel that there were “severe” concerns that manufacturers might cease operations due to high gas prices.

“When we talked with the secretary of state this afternoon, it was very, very clear across all sectors that there are serious risks of effectively factory stoppages as a result of the high cost of gas, and in those circumstances, there will be a gradual knock-on effect through supply chains, right the way across manufacturing, consumer retail, and other products,” he said.

