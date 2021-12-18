Indoor mixing is to be outlawed, according to two-week circuit breaker lockout plans.

To combat the spread of the Omicron strain, plans are apparently being made for a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown after Christmas.

According to The New York Times, officials are ‘drawing up preparations’ for a two-week lockdown that would include a restriction on indoor mixing unless for work purposes.

The measures would return England to limitations last seen in April, but Boris Johnson has yet to endorse them, insisting Wednesday that he is not ‘shut things down.’

More countries are banning British tourists and imposing new restrictions on them.

Pubs and eateries could also be restricted to serving customers outside under the proposals.

According to the Financial Times, the Prime Minister has also been given a Plan C alternative for dealing with the rising number of diseases.

These options include everything from “gentle guidance to push people” to “lockdown.”

According to the newspaper, Mr Johnson’s associates indicated that he still intended to continue down the guidance route, but that he had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.

Scientists reportedly informed politicians that stricter measures were needed “very soon,” according to leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) seen by the BBC.

According to the BBC, the consultants advocated moving to the limits seen in steps one and two of the spring’s lifting of lockdown restrictions. Indoor mixing and indoor hospitality were also prohibited.

They also advised against deferring further treatments until 2022, according to reports.

On Friday, the UK reported more than 90,000 new Covid cases, setting a new daily high.

“The government will continue to rigorously examine all emerging data, and we’ll keep our actions under review as we learn more about this variety,” a government spokesperson said.

Omicron, according to Mr Johnson, is “a very severe threat to us right now.”

“We are seeing a significant wave coming through,” he said on Friday during a visit to a vaccination center in Hillingdon, west London. “People have to be prepared and realize what it implies.”

Mr Johnson was asked about the Government’s and its advisers’ inconsistent messages about socializing over the Christmas holiday. “The summary has come to an end.”