Indoor masking makes a comeback in Michigan ahead of Thanksgiving as the state fights the COVID outbreak.

As the state confronts its newest increase of COVID-19 infections, health authorities in Michigan are advising individuals to use masks when indoors over the holiday season.

On Friday, the week before Thanksgiving, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued its most recent indoor masking advice.

According to the department’s warning, everyone above the age of two should wear a mask while attending indoor meetings “until further notice.” The advice applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Businesses should also establish a policy or procedure “to ensure that all persons entering or requesting services, including workers, wear a mask.” The advice was issued due of an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases, and health officials recommended those who haven’t been vaccinated against either virus to do so.

“We are quite worried about the rise in case numbers, percent positive, and hospitalizations,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.

Michigan was reported earlier this week to be dominating all other U.S. states in terms of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 persons. According to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Michigan remains in the lead, with its percentage of positive cases falling between 15 and 19.9% over the last seven days.

“As we approach the holidays, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and we must take every precaution we can to protect our family and loved ones—which begins with getting vaccinated,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s senior medical officer.

According to state data, just over 70% of Michigan individuals aged 16 and up had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Friday.

As the epidemic persists, the MDHHS referred to the CDC’s instructions for celebrating the holidays. The guidelines, which were last updated in October, advise people to get vaccinated against the virus, wear masks indoors in locations where COVID-19 transmission is high, and avoid social gatherings if they are sick. Individuals who had not been vaccinated were advised to wear masks while attending indoor events, and those who had been exposed to the virus were encouraged to be tested.

Indoors, both the MDHHS and the CDC recommend wearing masks around persons who are immunocompromised or have weakened immune systems.