Individuals were asked to do simple checks, which resulted in millions of people missing out on payments.

It is a frequent misconception that benefits are only available to those who are unemployed and have no income, but this is not the case.

With the rising cost of living and more families struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, many people may be entitled to payments that they are unaware of.

Benefits are not only available to the unemployed; even those with high salaries may be eligible.

A quick and simple check might help you find out if you qualify for benefits, according to Moneysavingexpert.com.

Millions of households in the UK are missing out on £15 billion in means-tested benefits each year, not including other benefits such as disability benefits.

Turn2Us believes that £15 billion has gone unclaimed simply because many people who are already employed are unaware that they are entitled to apply.

One typical factor is a lack of knowledge about eligibility standards and what they can claim.

In just 10 minutes, the Universal Credit and Benefits Calculator may provide you with helpful information.

According to Moneysavingexpert.com, if you have children, you are eligible for a number of benefits, the most important of which are child benefit and statutory maternity/paternity/adoption pay.

Guardian’s allowance, marriage allowance, and maternity allowance are among the others.

Jobseeker’s allowance and working tax credit are offered to persons seeking for employment or on a low income. To qualify, you must have paid enough national insurance contributions in the previous two tax years.

Income support, pension credit, housing benefits, free school meals, council tax reduction, funeral payments, cold weather payments, and council support schemes are all examples of other forms of benefits.

There are a few special benefits for the sick, disabled, and old. They can be claimed in addition to a variety of other benefits, the most common of which being the state pension and personal independence payment.

Universal Credit is a monthly stipend that assists with living expenses. If you’re on a low income, unemployed, or unable to work, you might be eligible.

The following means-tested benefits are being replaced with Universal Credit:

Tax Credit for Children

Housing Assistance

