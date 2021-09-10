Individuals shown on video firing 150 rounds into a home in North Carolina, killing a 3-year-old boy.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department uploaded the two videos on Twitter, saying they did so in the hopes that someone in the community might recognize one of the vehicles or suspects.

The video evidence of the shooting has been acquired by homicide detectives. They’re distributing it in the hopes that one of the vehicles or suspects will be recognized by someone in the community. pic.twitter.com/8erwsQwr0K #clt #cltnews

September 8, 2021 — CMPD News (@CMPD)

The first video, taken from across the street by a Nest doorbell camera, shows numerous people exiting two distinct vehicles after driving onto the road. The house was on the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to authorities.

The individuals can be seen shooting hundreds of rounds at the residence after exiting the trucks.

Another video shared by police depicts the incident from a slightly different perspective.

“If you identify a car or suspect in this video or the one before it, please contact a homicide investigator at 704-432-TIPS, or leave anonymous information with @CLTCrimeStopper,” the agency added in the tweet.

Please call a murder detective at 704-432-TIPS or submit information anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper if you recognize a car or suspect in this video or the one before it. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/sYBe2Y4PnK

The individuals can be seen getting back into two separate automobiles and driving away from the location as the second video concludes.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred on Tuesday about 11:45 p.m. local time, when officers from the department’s North Division received many reports of gunshots.

The suspects initially shot “more than 80 rounds toward the residence,” but police later reported they fired “almost 150 rounds” at the house on Wednesday.

According to authorities, there were 11 individuals inside the house when the shooting happened, and one of them, a 3-year-old boy, was killed. Asiah Figueroa, a 3-year-old kid, was identified by authorities. That was also confirmed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.