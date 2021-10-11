Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Native Peoples Quotes

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed every year on the second Monday in October to recognize Native American cultures and histories. This year’s date is October 11th, which also happens to be Columbus Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 at a United Nations worldwide meeting on discrimination.

In 1989, South Dakota was the first state to declare the day, followed by Berkeley, California, and Santa Cruz, California.

Here are some motivational quotations from AZ Quotes to share on this special day:

1. “Aboriginal people have made significant contributions to this country.” The most important is the sharing of land and resources. People must see and comprehend this. Indigenous peoples should be considered the original inhabitants of this land.” Perry Bellegarde is a writer who lives in New York City. 2. “We share the same river of life, even though we are in separate boats, you in your boat and we in our canoe.” — Lyons, Oren 3. “Indigenous people think that the World belongs to Man; civilized people believe that Man belongs to the World.” – Daniel Quinn (n.d.) “Native Peoples have lived in harmony with everything around us since the beginning of time. It is a concept that all people are connected to one another. Each has a holiness, a spirit, and a purpose. We have come to an agreement with the Great Spirit or Creator to follow these paths. And we feel we are linked to all other living species based on this understanding.” – Dennis Banks (n.d.) “On this globe, we are all indigenous people, and we must reorganize to get along.” Rebecca Adamson is an author. 6. “We aren’t myths from the past, jungle ruins, or zoos.” We are people who want to be appreciated rather than victims of prejudice and intolerance.” Rigoberta Menchu, Rigoberta Menchu, Rigoberta Menchu, Rigo 7. “The impact of removing Indigenous peoples from their ancestry goes straight to the heart that pumps life into our peoples.” Expecting a people to be able to enjoy their culture without their cultural history and precious objects is akin to amputating their legs and forcing them to run a marathon.” – Mick Dodson, a.k.a. Mick Dodson, a.k “Solutions will not be discovered as long as Indigenous people are seen as victims who must be solved by someone else.” 9 – Malcolm Fraser “Our minds have the capacity to change our planet and ourselves via consciousness.” It is past time for us to pay attention to the ancient indigenous people’s wisdom. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.