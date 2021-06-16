Indie Angel and Frankie Dettori win the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021.

Indie Angel surprised everyone by winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at odds of 22-1, giving Frankie Dettori his 75th Royal Ascot triumph.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare, trained by John and Thady Gosden, travelled well off the pace on the nearside behind recent Epsom winner Parent’s Prayer.

But, under Dettori’s guidance, she surged late to win by two and a half lengths over more favoured rivals.

Lady Bowthorpe (7-2) finished a head ahead of 11-4 favorite Queen Power in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Dettori was winning for the second time at this year’s meeting, having won the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday with Palace Pier, who was also trained by the Gosdens.

Indie Angel had finished fourth behind Lady Bowthorpe and Queen Power in the Dahlia Stakes. She improved to win when she was stepped up in travel from the mile at Newmarket last month.

“Everything fell into place today,” Dettori remarked.

“She prefers faster ground, shelter, and plenty of space, and she got all three.”

“Congratulations to the Gosden and Clarehaven teams.”

“She won very well last summer,” Gosden recalled. “It went a little wrong, and I maybe ran her before she had come to herself in the spring, and she had a little complication in her last race.” But we knew she could compete with the best fillies – but to predict a two-and-a-half-length victory? That would have been wishful thinking on my part.

“She’s blossomed and relaxed nicely.” She appeared to be a different filly today than she was when we last saw her in May.

“You have to be looking ahead.” She’s now won a Group Two so maybe you start trying to climb even higher up the ladder. We won it last year (with Nazeef) and there are nice races like the Sun Chariot and the nice fillies’ race (Falmouth) at the July meeting for her, so those are possibilities.

“Right now, we’re savouring this moment.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park, added:. Summary ends.