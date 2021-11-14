Indictment of Steve Bannon Adam Schiff is already persuading witnesses to answer subpoenas.

The criminal contempt charges filed against Steve Bannon, according to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, would aid the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol brawl. Indeed, he stated on Sunday that they began doing so even before the former Trump adviser’s indictment by the Justice Department on Friday.

Schiff claimed on NBC’s Meet the Press that the DOJ’s indictment of Bannon will “without a doubt” force additional subpoenaed witnesses to testify in front of Congress.

“Even before the Justice Department took action, it swayed other witnesses who weren’t going to be Steve Bannon,” Schiff explained.