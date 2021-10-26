Indictment of a Tennessee State Senator for concealing a $91K campaign contribution.

Senator Brian Kelsey of Tennessee was indicted on Monday for allegedly funneling $91,000 from his state Senate campaign to his federal congressional campaign committee, with the help of a Nashville nightclub owner.

Kelsey was indicted on five counts by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating campaign finance regulations by improperly hiding the transfers during his 2016 congressional campaign.

After being elected to the General Assembly in 2009 and serving as head of the Senate Education Committee, the Republican senator is up for reelection in 2022.

Along with Kelsey, Joshua Smith, the owner of The Standard, a restaurant and private club popular with lawmakers near Nashville, was indicted on the five counts. The money was channeled “illegally and covertly,” according to the indictment.

The indictment said that one of the conspirators’ goals was to “illegally and secretly move soft money from state committee 1 to (the political organization) to assist Kelsey’s federal campaign.”

Prosecutors also think Kelsey and others made unlawful and excessive campaign contributions to Kelsey through a nationwide nonprofit political group that has remained nameless by authorities. Kelsey reportedly caused the organization to make fraudulent filings to the Federal Election Commission by coordinating on advertisements with them, according to authorities.

Kelsey and Smith will appear in court for the first time on November 5, and if convicted, they may face up to five years in jail for each of the five offenses.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Two suspected co-conspirators are mentioned in the indictment but not charged, one of whom is characterized as an attorney and former Tennessee House member who was expelled in 2016. The only politician ejected that year was Representative Jeremy Durham, a Republican from Franklin.

According to the indictment, Kelsey, Smith, and the unnamed co-conspirators sent tens of thousands of dollars to the political organization in 2016.

The accusation goes on to say that the political group submitted many reports claiming to have made “independent expenditures” on Kelsey’s behalf when “in truth and fact, the expenditure was coordinated with Kelsey and his agents and was not independent,” according to the indictment.

Kelsey and Smith did not reply to phone calls or emails seeking comment.

This is the second indictment in a little more than a year. This is a condensed version of the information.