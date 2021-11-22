Indiana’s governor stops short of endorsing blanket exemptions from COVID shot requirements.

According to the Associated Press, Indiana’s governor will not endorse a Republican-backed bill requiring businesses to offer immunization exemptions.

The proposal, which Governor Eric Holcomb rejected on Monday, was drafted by Republican legislative leaders and aimed to repeal earlier COVID-19 decisions, including a state of emergency in effect since March 2020. Private enterprises would be required to issue and accept vaccine mandate exemption requests under the measure. According to WFYI, the plan would have made it illegal for employers to fire employees who refuse to take the vaccine.

Before making a decision, Holcomb, a Republican, told reporters that he wanted to chat more with lawmakers about vaccination mandates.

“I want to know where they’re coming from and what they’re thinking,” Holcomb added. “We also need to go over the entire bill in detail. But I’m overjoyed that they incorporated my three elements, which indicate how we can land this ship.” President Joe Biden’s immunization mandates for government and private firms with 100 or more employees were previously criticized by Holcomb and other Republican governors. He is, however, continuing to urge citizens to be vaccinated and take other precautions. He recently approved a state health commissioner’s proposal to enable pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children. On November 29, the House and Senate will vote on the plan.

The date of Holcomb’s meeting with Republican leaders has not been announced.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The proposal would reject an appeal from the state’s largest business association to leave such decisions to employers, and it would knock down Indiana University’s student vaccine mandate, which was allowed to go into force by a US Supreme Court justice.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Holcomb says he believes businesses should be able to make their own judgments.

Holcomb requested lawmakers last week to take procedures that would allow the state to continue receiving higher federal funds for Medicaid bills and food assistance recipients.

The law is moving at a breakneck pace toward passage, with only one public hearing scheduled for Tuesday at the Statehouse.