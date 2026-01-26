Indiana Declares Emergency as Arctic Storm Cripples Travel Statewide

Indiana officials moved quickly to restrict travel and mobilize resources after a powerful winter storm driven by arctic air swept across the state, dumping heavy snow, plunging temperatures and paralyzing major roads and cities.

The storm began intensifying on the evening of January 24, 2026, as bitter cold pushed south and snowfall spread steadily across central Indiana. By the time residents woke up Sunday morning, January 25, conditions had worsened dramatically, with snow continuing to fall and temperatures dropping sharply throughout the day.

Forecasters warned that snowfall rates could reach between half an inch and one inch per hour by midday Sunday, rapidly covering untreated roads and making travel increasingly dangerous. The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings for areas along and south of the I-70 corridor, extending the alerts across the entire FOX59 and CBS4 viewing area until 7 a.m. Monday, January 26.

With conditions deteriorating, Indiana Governor declared a statewide emergency on January 24, urging residents to stay home unless travel was absolutely necessary. State officials emphasized that the combination of heavy snow and extreme cold posed serious risks to drivers and first responders alike.

Transportation crews deploy as conditions worsen

The Indiana Department of Transportation launched a full-scale response as the storm intensified. According to Eyewitness News, more than 160 snowplows and salt trucks were deployed across southwest Indiana overnight on January 24 and into January 25.

INDOT Southwest spokesperson Gary Brian said crews were operating around the clock to keep major routes passable as snow and ice accumulated. He described the response as a full call-out, noting that conditions were changing rapidly as snowfall continued.

Preparation for the storm had begun days earlier. INDOT Southeast began pre-treating roads with brine on Thursday, January 22, anticipating the weekend system. The division is responsible for state and US highways and interstates across 20 counties, including Floyd, Clark and Harrison.

Officials cautioned, however, that brine loses effectiveness when temperatures fall below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Forecasts called for temperatures approaching zero, with wind chills plunging into negative territory. As a result, crews planned to transition to dry salt where conditions allowed.

Sidney Nierman, public relations director for INDOT Southeast, said the shift was necessary to adapt to the extreme cold. She noted that traditional de-icing methods can only do so much when temperatures plunge to such levels.

Officials urge residents to stay off the roads

Transportation officials repeatedly urged drivers to remain home, stressing that reduced traffic allows crews to work more safely and effectively. For those who needed to travel, INDOT promoted its TrafficWise app, which offers real-time updates on road conditions, snowplow locations and live dash camera views from plow trucks.

Nierman said the technology allows drivers to see conditions firsthand and understand the challenges crews are facing, adding that it can feel like being inside the cab during operations.

Despite extensive preparations, officials warned that even treated roads could become slick and hazardous due to subzero temperatures, steady snowfall and gusty winds. In some areas, whiteout conditions complicated cleanup efforts and reduced visibility.

Winter Storm Warnings remained in effect through Sunday night, and residents were advised to avoid driving until snowfall eased and cleanup operations progressed. INDOT confirmed that crews would continue working until all roadways were considered safe.

As the storm peaked and attention turned toward recovery, officials emphasized patience in the days ahead. Cleanup was expected to be gradual, with priority given to main arteries and critical infrastructure.

Across Indiana, many residents heeded the warnings, staying indoors as social media filled with images of snow-covered streets and messages thanking transportation workers for their efforts. For those who ventured out, the TrafficWise app became a crucial source of real-time information.

The January 2026 storm served as another reminder of how quickly winter weather can disrupt daily life in the Midwest. While the snowfall and cold tested the limits of road treatment methods, state officials pointed to the coordinated response, early preparation and public communication as key factors in managing the crisis.

With the Winter Storm Warning set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday, January 26, Hoosiers looked ahead to a slow return to normal conditions, carrying a renewed appreciation for both the power of winter weather and the crews working long hours to keep the state moving.