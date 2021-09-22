India is outraged that it was left off a UK list that allows travelers to avoid the COVID quarantine.

According to the Associated Press, India was left off of the United Kingdom’s recently updated list of countries whose fully vaccinated individuals face fewer coronavirus testing and no quarantine upon arrival. Many Indian vacationers and officials were angered and perplexed by the omission.

According to the Associated Press, the relaxed COVID travel protocols only apply to travelers who received the vaccine through the American, British, or European immunization programs, or who were inoculated with a U.K.-approved vaccine by a licensed health provider. While there were health organizations from more than a dozen nations in Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East on the list, none from India or Africa were included.

The omission, according to a Hindustan Times editorial, is “illogical and detrimental.” According to the Associated Press, Shashi Tharoor, a member of India’s main opposition Congress party, has postponed a planned book tour in the United Kingdom as a result of the decision.

He commented on The Quint news website on Tuesday, “Why should Indians be seen as lower breeds than others?”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kenya, which has received hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom, has been left wondering why their immunization programs don’t appear to be good enough in the eyes of the British government. As a result, there are concerns that the guidelines may worsen Africa’s already alarming vaccination hesitancy, as some people wonder if the amounts offered there are adequate.

The new laws have caused “considerable public anxiety,” according to Kenya’s government. Citizens are being “discriminated against,” according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association. South African officials protested not just to the new quarantine measures, but also to the fact that the country remained on the United Kingdom’s so-called red list, which restricts any travel to the country.

The restrictions were published by the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, since the uproar, Britain has backtracked on one point that caused particular consternation: Covishield, an AstraZeneca vaccine developed in India, was initially not on the list of approved vaccinations. The product, which is made in India, has not yet been legally approved by UK regulators. This is a condensed version of the information.