India is enraged at being left off the UK COVID travel list and has issued new guidelines for British visitors.

India was enraged that it had been left off the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 travel list, which eases quarantine and testing restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers from specific countries, and imposed new guidelines for British citizens visiting India.

The United Kingdom’s government reduced travel restrictions for more than 50 countries on Monday, although many from the developing world were left out.

On Friday, the New Delhi administration announced reciprocal restrictions on British individuals traveling to India, requiring them to undergo COVID-19 testing and a 10-day quarantine, identical to the limitations enforced on Indian residents visiting the United Kingdom.

According to Asian News International, a representative for the British High Commission in India stated that the UK is attempting to cooperate with the Indian government to make travel easier for Indian citizens.

The spokeswoman stated, “We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical collaboration to broaden U.K. recognition of vaccine certification to persons vaccinated by a relevant public health organization in India.”

Britain lowered entrance rules for fully vaccinated passengers from 18 countries, including Canada, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, as part of the new system. It builds on a summer pilot with the United States and most European countries.

The Department of Transportation said it would recognize vaccines delivered by new countries and territories in a “phased approach.”

“The United Kingdom government is continuing to work with foreign partners as we aim to expand the policy to more nations and territories on a more frequent basis,” the department stated.

Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, which applied different criteria to passengers from countries in three separate COVID-19 risk classifications, was abolished under the new guidelines. There are now just two options: the “red list,” which prohibits most non-essential travel, and the rest of the world.

Travelers from nations that aren’t on the red list, on the other hand, aren’t treated similarly.

Those who have been completely vaccinated with one of four authorized vaccines and have a certificate from a recognized public health organization are now permitted to enter the United Kingdom without a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure or being needed to quarantine upon arrival.

Travelers from countries whose vaccination programs are not recognized by UK authorities must nonetheless produce proof of a pre-departure test and quarantine upon arrival.