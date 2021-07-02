India confirms 400,000 deaths from Covid-19, half of which occurred in the last two months.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 400,000 people in India, half of whom died in the last two months alone, while the deadly Delta strain infects hundreds of thousands of people every day.

The somber figure released on Friday is thought to represent a small fraction of the full amount. Only the United States and Brazil are ahead of it.

According to the health ministry, 853 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 400,312 since the outbreak began.

The first Covid-19 death in India occurred on March 12 of last year in the state of Karnataka in southern India.

In India, a country with a population of over 1.4 billion people, more than 30.4 million illnesses have been confirmed, with 46,617 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

That figure is likewise thought to be an undercount.

After peaking at over 400,000 a day in May, new cases are now on the decline.

However, authorities are prepared for a probable second wave of infection in September and are attempting to increase vaccination rates.

Only about 5% of India’s population is fully immunised. According to the ministry, almost 340 million pills have been provided since mid-January.

Harsh Vardhan, the health minister, said on Wednesday that immunization rates have increased since the federal government began delivering 75 percent of vaccines to states for free.

With India’s two primary suppliers, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, ramping up production and five other vaccines potentially becoming available in the following months, almost two billion doses could be accessible by December.