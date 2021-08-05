Increases in the energy price cap, according to charities, could not come at a worse time.

Energy deals have hit their highest cost in more than two years, and a rise to Ofgem’s energy price cap “could not come at a worse moment,” charities have warned.

On Friday, industry analysts expect the regulator will raise the price cap by roughly £150, the largest increase yet.

It is presently £1,138, up £96 per year since April, with the new modifications taking effect on October 1.

Due to an increase in wholesale energy costs, it is now expected to rise for millions of families, with rates also rising as suppliers deal with delayed consumer payments caused by the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we know this winter is going to be extraordinarily unpleasant for millions of low-income and vulnerable customers,” Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA), said.

“On top of a price cap increase earlier this year that resulted in a spike in wholesale energy prices, Ofgem is due to add to the agony in October by raising the price cap by over £150.

“The projected increases could not come at a more inconvenient moment. Millions of people will suffer a fall in their earnings as furlough ends and uplifts to Universal Credit are likely to be withdrawn, in addition to a big rise in general inflation, which will drive up spending on other essentials such as food. Working from home will continue to consume more energy for many people.

“This toxic combination of high costs, reduced incomes, and leaky, inefficient housing that consumes far more energy than is required will result in rising utility debt and severely harm physical and mental health.”

“Disabled individuals already face greater energy costs and usage, with 800,000 households a year facing annual energy bills of £2,500,” said Tom Marsland, policy manager for consumer affairs at disability charity Scope. Many people will be terrified by the prospect of their energy costs skyrocketing this winter as a result of the price cap rise.

“Introducing voluntary pledges, which energy suppliers should already be providing, or encouraging people to switch energy suppliers is a good start, but it’s not enough.

“Suppliers should reach out to their disabled clients on a proactive basis.”

