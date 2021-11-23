Incoming Mayor Eric Adams supports a bill that would allow non-citizens to vote in New York City elections.

The New York City Council will soon debate a bill that would enable noncitizens to vote in local elections, a proposal that Mayor-elect Eric Adams supports.

Legal permanent residents and those with work authorization would be able to vote in municipal elections under the “Our City, Our Vote” Act. According to The New York Times, the measure would affect around 800,000 New Yorkers.

The measure will be brought before the city council for a decision next month.

During his campaign, Adams, who defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa in November, regularly stated his support for the bill. In January, the Democrat will take the oath of office.

“We cannot be a beacon to the world and continue to attract the global talent, energy, and entrepreneurship that has allowed our city to thrive for centuries unless we give immigrants a vote in how this city is run and what our future priorities are,” Adams said in February, adding that it is “our moral and democratic responsibility to enfranchise taxpaying, hardworking legal immigrants and give them the voice they deserve.”

Adams said he was proud to be a part of the initiative’s campaign and continues to support its passage in testimony to the city council in September.

“At the moment, nearly one million New Yorkers are denied this basic right,” he wrote. “They work here, pay taxes here, support local businesses here, and yet they have little voice in how the local government they must live under operates.” Constituents in no democracy should be unable to influence the management of their representative government.” If the bill passes, New York will become the country’s largest city to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

While Adams supports the bill, current Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed “mixed views” about it in September, believing it would reduce the incentive for individuals to become citizens.

De Blasio has also questioned the legislation’s legitimacy, despite the fact that activists and city council members have backed it up.

“This is something that our legal department is quite clear about. It is (not) legal for the city to make this decision. This, I suppose, must be the case. This is a condensed version of the information.