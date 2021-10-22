Incoming GOP NC lawmaker claims he was on January 6th. Riot.

On Friday, an incoming North Carolina state lawmaker informed a Raleigh-based local news station that he was outside the United States Capitol Building on January 6, the day a protest in Washington, D.C. opposing the certification of the 2020 election results got violent.

Donnie Loftis, who will represent North Carolina’s 109th District in the General Assembly following the death of former state Representative Dana Bumgardner earlier this month, told WRAL that he “peacefully exercised my first amendment rights in front of the United States Capitol” and was “surprised and disappointed to watch others storm the entrance as violence ensued.”

Loftis informed the channel in a text message conversation, “I had absolutely zero involvement in the rioting and unequivocally denounce the storming of our Capitol building that day.”

During a Wednesday meeting to consider who would fill Bumgardner’s position, the Gaston County GOP executive committee chose Loftis, the party announced on Thursday. According to the county GOP, three people were nominated for the job, and Loftis was chosen after two rounds of voting.

In a press statement, Gaston County GOP Chairman Jonathan Fletcher said it’s “essential that we have a principled Conservative speaking up for us,” and that Loftis “is ready to get to work right now.”

“The experience he brings to this role, as well as his heart of service for the people of our district,” Fletcher concluded, “are exactly what we need in this tough time.”

Loftis was elected as a Gaston County commissioner in 2000 and again in 2008 before being chosen as Bumgardner’s replacement. According to a press release from the county GOP, he spent years in the US Army and Army National Guard, earning the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.

WRAL says it acquired images of Facebook posts allegedly written by Loftis’ account after learning of his selection to fill Bumgarden’s vacated position. The tweets looked to be from before former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” event on January 6 and after the Capitol protests became violent.

“I got gassed three times and was at the entrance when they breached the door,” one message said. I chatted with a number of service members, and we were all in agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.