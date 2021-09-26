Inadvertently, an Antiques Roadshow visitor delivers £13,000 in diamonds in a carrying bag.

A guest on Antiques Roadshow who brought £13,000 worth of jewels in a carrier bag astounded an expert.

The potential of evaluating personal things from the Russian Royal Family piqued Geoffrey Munn’s interest.

However, he was taken aback when he learned how the items were carried to the Antiques Roadshow location in Edinburgh.

“Well, I understand you’ve brought me two royal treasures in a carrying bag today,” he said to the visitor.

“Yes, it seemed like the greatest way to get them down here,” she said.

The guest added that while her granny was preparing her family tree in lockdown, she got the jewels out of the cupboard and told how the Grand Duke Mikhailovich donated the diamonds to Lady Zia, Countess Torby, who then handed them on to her great, great aunt, Mary Thane.

The jewels were described by Geoffrey as “quite attractive articles of jewelry.”

“It’s dicey,” he continued, “because I think the relationship with Lady Zia and the friendship with Mary, if they were to go to auction, would add quite a bit to the value.”

“In those conditions, I’m thinking the amethyst brooch and diamonds – $5,000.

“And that isn’t the end of it, because this [pearl and diamond brooch]may have been fashioned by one of the famous Parisian houses, such as Van Cleef & Arpels or Cartier.

“I’m going to go with Tiffany, but I won’t be able to prove it.”

“It’s a little backwards, but I’m going to say £7,000 or £8,000 for it.”

The fact that the guest utilized a carrier bag, however, perplexed watchers at home.

“Amethyst 5k,” Clare tweeted. 7-8k platinum broach with diamonds and pearls in an open work design. STUNNING. “Brought in a carrier bag,” she said, adding a cry-laughter emoji to the mix.

“£13,000 and 10p including the bag,” Monk joked.

“Lidl or Waitrose carrying bag?” North inquired.