Inadvertently, a list of the “top five criminals” was sent out in a police email.

After an internal beat report was sent out instead of a neighborhood alert email, police will report themselves to the data protection watchdog.

Personal information, such as names and addresses, was exposed in the reported data breach.

The document, headed “Official-Sensitive,” was linked to a mailing list designed to receive a monthly community bulletin for people in the Halton Castle ward area of Runcorn, according to The Washington Newsday.

An “emerging intelligence picture,” a “top 5 (vulnerable) persons of concern,” “top 5 significant perpetrators,” ward priorities, top five repeat callers, “dangerous offenders,” other agency referrals, public engagement, and the “top 5 repeat locations” were among the topics covered in the internal beat report.

Residents labeled as “an alcoholic who suffers from mental health,” a “harassment victim,” and frequent callers included a couple phoning about “domestic and neighbour disturbances,” and a lady calling about “domestic situations” were also listed in the document.

With the property number, a street location linked to “claims of harassment by youngsters in the vicinity” was supplied, but no name, and the report included the name of a guy classified as “aggressive” who was arrested over an incident involving a “samurai sword.”

It also included a suggested “intervention” for a group of “boys” who had been identified as having “ongoing behavioural concerns” linked to car damage.

There were five addresses with resident names and several addresses without an associated name, one of which was an empty property.

After The Washington Newsday contacted Cheshire Constabulary, the report, which was issued as part of the force’s “Cheshire Alert” system at 10.32 a.m., was claimed to have been deleted.

The Information Commissioner’s Office and Cheshire’s professional standards department were both aware of the “breach,” according to a 5.42pm alert that looked to have been delivered to about 100 addresses.

“Earlier today, an attachment containing sensitive information was sent out in error and has now been deleted from the Alert site,” the statement read.

