In Yosemite National Park, an entire family was discovered dead.

On Tuesday, a couple and their 1-year-old daughter were discovered dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite National Park in California, only one day after they went missing.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated the family, John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their infant daughter Miju, were found dead with their dog by a search and rescue team assigned to find them, in a press release issued just before midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that the body was recovered “near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage” shortly after the search teams discovered the family’s car by a Sierra National Forest gate.

Kristie Mitchell, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told CNN that there were no early symptoms of trauma in the family members or any clear evidence as to what caused the deaths, but that the victims were ready for a walk.

The scenario is “now being treated as a hazmat and coroner investigation,” according to the department’s press release, as CNN claimed that the family may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide emitted by adjacent mines.

The US Forest Service issued a warning in July after harmful algae was discovered in the Merced River, advising residents not to swim in it or allow their pets to drink from it.

Mitchell told CNN that the toxicology results will likely take a few weeks before investigators can pinpoint a cause of death, adding, “This is simply a horrible, difficult case for us.” It’ll almost certainly be a long and tedious investigation.”

Officers from the sheriff’s office are currently investigating the event with the help of California Department of Justice personnel. According to the officials, more information will be disclosed as the investigation continues.

In a statement, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese stated, “This is never the ending we want or the news we want to convey, and my heart hurts for their family.” “Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are assisting them, and we will continue to support them at this difficult time.”

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for comment.

