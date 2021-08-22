In yet another show of defiance to DeSantis, the Florida School District has removed the option to opt out of the mask mandate.

Leon County Schools (LCS) has joined the growing list of Florida school systems disobeying Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive prohibiting students from wearing masks in the classroom.

With one exception, district superintendent Rocky Hanna said in a live-streamed video released on Facebook on Sunday that children in pre-K through eighth grade will be obliged to wear masks, with no option to opt out.

Parents can only exempt their children from this decision if they provide a paper signed by a physician or a psychologist, according to him. According to Hanna, parents have till the end of the week to complete the paperwork.

“This is because these youngsters are not eligible for vaccination and are therefore the most vulnerable in our community,” he explained.

DeSantis signed an order on July 30 offering parents the “freedom to choose” whether or not their children wear masks. If school board members or the superintendent disobey his order, the governor threatens to remove their wages. As a result, Hanna’s action may jeopardize his pay.

“I am a firm believer in individual rights and liberties, as well as parental rights; nevertheless, I feel my rights come to a stop when they infringe on the rights of others,” Hanna stated. “In my opinion, your rights end when the rights of that child are violated.”

Hanna’s announcement today is his second attempt at enforcing a mask requirement. On August 9, he declared a requirement, but Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran responded with a letter criticizing his decision.

“I received a very harsh and threatening letter from Commissioner Corcoran [stating]that the mask requirement was in violation of state law, and that if it was carried out, I and members of the Leon County School Board would be compelled in violation and [would]face the maximum penalties under the law,” Hanna said on Sunday.

According to data published by LCS, almost 2,000 pupils opted out of the earlier mask rule in the first week and a half of school, and 916 students were quarantined as of Friday, accounting for 3% of the district’s total number of students. Over the previous 14 days, 264 cases of COVID were reported, according to the statistics.

Leon County Schools is one of several Florida districts that has made masks mandatory for pupils. This is a condensed version of the information.