In Wirral, there’s a vegan restaurant serving food that’s out of this world, but don’t forget to save space for dessert.

Locals have complimented a Wirral restaurant for its “out of this world” food.

Vegan Tapas on Heswall’s Pensby Road prides itself on bringing together the best gastronomic experiences possible, and it appears to be paying off.

On our sister site, 2chill, the eatery received a five-star rating.

“We decided to try Vegan Tapas on a whim tonight And so glad we did,” said Lis Lambertsen, a previous client. The cuisine is incredible; I believe it is the best food we’ve ever had, vegan or not.

“The restaurant is lovely, and the service is wonderful and pleasant, but the cuisine, oh yes – it’s incredible. We each chose five mini plates and one side. We were determined to leave room for dessert, so we ate a little less than recommended.

“We ordered the patatas bravas, a traditional tapas meal done quite well. Potato cubes with their skins on, served with wonderful tomato and aioli sauces. Carrots with a glaze were excellent, sweet and slow-roasted. The Moroccan flavors of the sweet potato special were delicious.

“The tempura broccoli was tasty, and the batter was light and crisp. The hummus was light and creamy, and the flatbreads were delicious. When everything is so excellent, it’s difficult to choose a favorite, but the gnocchi with onion puree was perhaps the standout dish – small gnocchi pockets, light as air, with wild garlic, a to-die-for onion puree, and toasted peanuts.

“We chose a sticky toffee pudding with ice cream and custard (this was custard on steroids, and it was fantastic) and arancini balls with raspberry jam and mango chilli ice cream as our desserts.

“They were both delicious. We’ve already made plans to return in September. I couldn’t find a single flaw; we ate every last morsel of food on every single plate we were given. The wine was also excellent. We admire the spirit of this establishment, which emphasizes sustainability without losing flavor or variety. This has become our new favorite spot.”

Vegan Tapas, which was founded by Joseph and Hannah Willis in June, has attracted customers from all over the world.