In Wirral, there are seven jobs with training that school leavers may apply for right now.

Many young people throughout Merseyside are hunting for their first job as schools leave for the summer.

There are a variety of chances in Wirral for those with little or no experience to get their first foot on the career ladder.

We look at some of the apprenticeships that people with GCSEs can apply for right now across the Wirral, from parks maintenance to optical technician, trainee catering assistant to administrative roles.

READ MORE: Dad shocked after going to a stranger’s house to retrieve £300 his kid misplaced

Grounds maintenance in parks and rural areas

Wirral Council is searching for a motivated trainee to understand the ins and outs of the borough’s ground maintenance operations.

Apprentices will work in a variety of park and countryside settings, as well as cemeteries and other related locales.

Wirral Council is seeking for three apprentices for a two-year program with a pay of £16,394.00.

Those with GCSEs in Maths and English who want to improve their skills, confidence, and knowledge in the parks department of the council have until July 26 to apply, with additional information available here.

individual interested in learning and willing to work as part of a Parks and Countryside team that performs a broad range of grounds management operations, activities, and related jobs in parks and countryside, cemeteries, and all related places

Administration of Business

Premier EPOS in Wallasey is recruiting for two GCSE-qualified apprentices to work in their business acquisitions team, performing a variety of administrative duties.

The post pays £15,000 per year and requires trainees to learn about business management and acquisition, as well as solid writing and typing skills and the capacity to comply to non-disclosure agreements.

Applications will be accepted through August 2nd, and further details may be found here.

Assistant at a Cafe

In Arrowe Park, the Truly Scrumptious Cafe is looking for an apprentice to develop hospitality and catering skills.

Those with GCSEs in maths and English are encouraged to apply for this position, which pays £161 per week.

The deadline is July 30th, and more information can be found on the website.

Technician in Optical Science

Heswall Specsavers is looking for a dedicated and hardworking apprentice who has completed their GCSEs to join their apprenticeship scheme.

Paying £200 a month “The summary has come to an end.”