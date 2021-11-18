In Wirral, over 2,000 properties are still vacant.

Despite substantial efforts to curb the problem, more than 2,000 properties in Wirral remain vacant.

Empty homes are often thought to be detrimental to communities, inciting anti-social behavior and, in some circumstances, criminality.

At a meeting tonight, Wirral Council’s housing committee reviewed the issue, with Alan Lipscombe, the authority’s housing standards manager, adding that one of his team’s top priority is getting unoccupied buildings back into use.

The last Wirral Plan, which ran from 2010 to 2020, saw the council bring 1,437 vacant buildings back into use, exceeding the objective of 1,250.

However, Liberal Democrat councillor Allan Brame claims that the Wirral still has well over 2,000 unoccupied dwellings.

Mr Lipscombe was asked whether there was anything his team could do to speed up the process and increase the number of properties returned to use.

Each owner had their own rationale for leaving a property empty, according to the housing standards manager.

He admitted that reclaiming properties was a challenging undertaking, and that the authority was attempting to address the problem with financial incentives such as empty property grants.

Another issue was that some houses had simply been abandoned, and the council had to go through a “torturous legal process” to take them over, according to Mr Lipscombe.

Lisa Newman, a fellow council officer, said the authority adopts a carrot-and-stick approach, but that there are rare circumstances when vacant houses have become a stain on the community, and the council has rights to reclaim them.

Ms. Newman explained that the ‘carrot’ component of the approach was accomplished by methods such as the empty property grants cited by Mr. Lipscombe, and that there are a variety of reasons for properties becoming vacant.