In Wirral, Jonny Bongo will host the Mowgli Trust Dog Show, which will benefit Claire House.

This weekend, Jonny Bongo will host the Mowgli Trust Dog Show, which aims to generate funds for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

The charity, founded by restaurateur Nisha Katona, intends to top the £32,000 raised at the previous event in 2019.

On Sunday, September 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the huge family day out will take place at Claremont Farm in Bebington, Wirral.

Adam Weighell of Heart Radio will join the Bongo’s Bingo presenter for the championship event, which will feature canine competitions as well as local food, drink, and craft booths, as well as interactive children’s games and funfair attractions.

Nisha, the founder of Mowgli Street Food, established The Mowgli Dog Show in 2018 and has raised over £700,000 for local and international charities through the Mowgli Trust.

Claire House is a non-profit organization that helps babies, children, and teenagers who have been diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

While they cannot alter the diagnosis, they can ensure that these children and their families receive the care and support they require.

Claire House is seeing more children than ever before, with an 84 percent increase in only six years.

“The reason I started the dog show is because it brings the kindest, warmest people together all for the love of the dogs that lighten our busy lives with their greetings, smiles, and unwavering loyalty,” Nisha previously told The Washington Newsday.

“They give our days a kind of dirty, humble contentment – a day spent at the altar of the humble things in life is no terrible thing, and who can complain when it’s all for the great Claire House?”

Best fancy clothing, greatest biscuit catcher, best stay, best sausage catcher, and child’s best friend are among the seven categories for the performance.

On the day of the event, tickets are £7 per person on the gate or £5 online, with babies in arms admitted free.

Blue Badge holders will be able to park on-site.