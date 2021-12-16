In Wirral, a new symptom-free Covid test center has opened.

To assist prevent outbreaks, a new symptom-free Covid-19 testing center has opened in Wirral.

Residents, shoppers, and local workers can come in for a quick lateral flow test or pick up a free home testing kit at the clinic, which is located in Liscard’s Cherry Tree Shopping Centre.

It comes as the infection rate in Wirral continues to grow, with 1,597 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to December 11.

This is up from 1,291 people (398 per 100,000) the week before December 4, putting infection rates beyond those in Liverpool, which are currently at 468 per 100,000.

The new facility does not require an appointment, and you may simply walk in for a test seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Julie Webster, the Wirral’s director of public health, said: “Every day, hundreds of Wirral residents test positive for COVID-19, so we must all do our part to safeguard ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.

“Individual cases must be tested on a regular basis to prevent epidemics, which can injure others and disrupt companies and local services.

“One in every three people infected with COVID-19 has no symptoms, but they can still spread the virus to others.

“Even if you are in good health, you should perform a free lateral flow test before meeting someone who is at risk, as well as before socializing, attending events, visiting crowded workplaces, or shopping.

“Wirral has had a fantastic level of vaccination uptake, owing to people, community organisations, businesses, and the NHS all contributing to keeping Wirral healthy. However, there is still more work to be done in the run-up to Christmas, which includes us all testing on a regular basis to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Regular symptom-free testing should be performed in conjunction with the other safety precautions we already know about, such as wearing facial coverings indoors and washing our hands frequently. COVID-19 is an airborne virus, thus it’s best to meet outside if at all feasible and open a window.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”