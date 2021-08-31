In West Virginia, there have been 5,056 breakthrough cases and 69 fully vaccinated deaths.

Despite being completely vaccinated, more than 5,000 persons in West Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

Over the weekend, the agency updated its COVID-19 dashboard. Since the state’s vaccination program began on Dec. 12, 2020, there have been 5,056 breakthrough illnesses, according to new data. This equates to 0.55 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

During the same time period, officials documented 118,182 cases of infection among those who had received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine but became infected before receiving their second dose.

A total of 69 breakthrough deaths were reported by the DHHR, accounting for 0.008% of the state’s completely vaccinated population. In total, 1,975 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the state, with more than 1,300 of them involving adults aged 71 and more.

Twenty more viral deaths were also recorded by state officials, the majority of them were over the age of 60. According to My Buckhannon, the daily positive rate was 11.77 percent.

West Virginia has 188,660 overall coronavirus cases and 3,074 deaths as of Monday. In the state, there are 16,372 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 39.6% of the state’s overall population has been properly vaccinated. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services claims that 50.8 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. It’s unclear why there’s such a big difference in the numbers.

With the development of the highly contagious Delta variety, cases in West Virginia are approaching pandemic levels, forcing Republican Gov. Jim Justice to announce a new plan that will grant $150 school vouchers to residents raising their grandchildren provided they are vaccinated.

“We’ll reward you $150 if you’re a grandfamily and the grandparents have been vaccinated and all you have to do is help us get the kids across the finish line,” the governor said in a statement.

The incentive will open for registration on September 7th. To be eligible, all vaccine-eligible members of the grandfamily must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including grandparents and grandchildren aged 12 and older.

The grandfamily must also enroll in the Healthy Grandfamilies program at West Virginia State University, which can be done here.

“Every day, we’ve been striving to conserve our wisdom,” Justice remarked, adding, “Now, we’re hoping our wisdom will help us save our youth; save our future.”