In Wales, the start of school in January will be postponed as Boris Johnson demands for students to be stabbed.

The start of the school year in Wales is expected to be postponed in January because to Omicron worries.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles told WalesOnline that all kids should be back in school by January 10.

It was also stated that students should attend classes “whenever possible” next term.

In comparison to the rest of the country, Liverpool has a high rate of covid infection.

Mr Miles is quoted as saying that the extra two preparation days will allow secondary schools to organize online learning if necessary, as well as allow students to “safely sit” January GCSE exams, which begin on January 11.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has urged pupils who are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to obtain it before the start of the new school year, since reservations for the second dosage for 12 to 15-year-olds are now available.

Appointments for children in this age group for their follow-up jab will be available in England starting Monday, according to the Prime Minister.

He urged all young people who are eligible for a vaccine to take advantage of the opportunity before returning to their desks after the holidays.

“From Monday, 12 to 15-year-olds can book in for a second jab, and we know how important it is to keep children in school, so let’s all make sure our children and young people are vaccinated before they go back to school next term,” he said during a Downing Street press conference.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that children aged 12 to 15 receive a second dose of the vaccine 12 weeks after receiving the first.

The first doses were given to this age group in England on September 20, and up until December 5, 54 percent of the population was unvaccinated.