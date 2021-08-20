In Virginia, three children have died with COVID-19, as Delta cases among children have increased.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three children in Virginia, as the extremely contagious Delta strain continues to spread among children.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, a kid between the ages of 0 and 9 died in either the City of Richmond or Henrico County. The Virginia Department of Health has yet to release information about the child’s death, stating that they will do so on Thursday.

According to ABC 8 News, Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of RHHD, said, “Our hearts are heavy as we relay this awful and devastating news.” “In this terribly difficult moment, we express our sympathies to the family and are thinking of them.”

After catching the new coronavirus, two more infants died in Central Virginia. According to officials, one of the deaths occurred in the Chesterfield Health District and involved a youngster aged 10 to 19. The Richmond-Henrico Health District youngster who died was between the ages of 0 and 9.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of ten youngsters in Virginia, according to NBC 12.

According to a New York Times investigation, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen dramatically in recent weeks, with health officials reporting 162,724 new infections on Wednesday.

The Delta variety, which was initially identified in India, now accounts for nearly all new confirmed cases in the United States.

However, compared to prior waves, more children are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 infections.

“Kiddos who aren’t vaccinated account for over 50 million people in the United States. While the first narrative was that children were somewhat protected, “we don’t precisely know why they’re not very large spreaders — that’s clearly different with Delta,” said Dr. James Simmons, a nurse practitioner.

Every day, 200 children are diagnosed with COVID-19 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. According to interim pediatrician-in-chief Dr. Jim Versalovic, at least 6% of individuals who test positive for the virus require hospitalization.

According to NBC DFW, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, the United States has over 2,000 children in hospitals, many of them are in intensive care units.