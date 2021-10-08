In Virginia, 25 graves have been discovered as the 245-year-old foundation of a black church being unearthed.

According to the Associated Press, over 20 tombs were uncovered in the foundation of a 245-year-old Black church that was repurposed into a parking lot in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.

In 1776, free and enslaved Back people organized the First Baptist Church, which was rebuilt in 1856 after the original structure was destroyed by a cyclone. In 1956, Colonial Williamsburg purchased the land and converted it to a parking lot.

Colonial Williamsburg announced on Thursday that it would begin excavating the church’s foundation. According to Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg’s director of archaeology, 25 graves have been discovered so far. Some of the tombs, he claims, predate the construction of the second church.

According to the Associated Press, some worshipers want to examine the bones in order to learn more about the deceased and identify family ties. The excavation, according to First Baptist Pastor Reginald Davis, “helps to remove the historical and social amnesia that has plagued this country for so many years.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In 1776, free and enslaved Black people founded the First Baptist Church. They met in secret in fields and behind trees at first, defying laws prohibiting African Americans from congregating.

The church had its initial structure in the former colonial capital by 1818. A cyclone demolished the 16-foot by 20-foot building in 1834.

Built in 1856, First Baptist’s second structure survived for over a century. However, in 1956, Colonial Williamsburg purchased the land and turned it into a parking lot.

Colonial Williamsburg had been ignoring the history of colonial Black Americans for decades. However, in recent years, the museum has placed a greater emphasis on African-American history in order to attract more African-American visitors.

The museum features over 400 restored or reconstructed buildings that reflect the narrative of Virginia’s 18th-century capital. In the late 18th century, more than half of the 2,000 residents of Williamsburg were African-Americans, many of whom were enslaved.

At Colonial Williamsburg, sharing the tales of residents of color is a relatively recent phenomena. The museum didn’t start showcasing Black tales until 1979, and the American Indian Initiative didn’t start until 2002.

