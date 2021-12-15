In viral TikTok videos, a woman chronicles her battle with degenerative bone disease.

On TikTok, a woman earned fame by sharing her story about a rare degenerative bone illness that damages her jaw. Lillian Roman, a college student, has released dozens of films on the subject, a few of which have garnered millions of views.

Roman, 21, has Idiopathic Condylar Resorption (ICR) of the Temporomandibular Joints, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help fund her treatment (TMJs). Condylar resorption is a condition in which the bone that connects the upper and lower jaws begins to dissolve. The term “idiopathic” refers to an illness that develops without a recognized origin and has no known cause.

According to Arnett Gunson ICR can cause a receding chin, airway difficulties, an open bite, and muscle soreness, according to Facial Reconstruction, a California-based oral surgery practice. Surgical surgery is usually required to replace the damaged bone with a prosthetic.

Last month, Roman, who goes by the Instagram handle @chunka.munka, shared the video that became her most popular. “I had a gorgeous smile just over a year ago and I had no idea I was about to lose it due to rapid jaw degeneration,” she stated on the video’s on-screen text feature.

She cuts from a picture of her grin before the condition progressed to footage showcasing her jaw’s current problems in the film. The video has been seen 2.6 million times since its release.

Roman explained the initial symptoms that motivated her to seek medical help in another popular video that has nearly 300,000 views.

“Basically, what’s going on is that my condyle bone, which joins your upper and lower jaw and forms the hinge on which your jaw swings, is degenerating at a very rapid rate in my instance,” she added.

Roman then displayed one of the disease’s significant effects: the influence it has had on her bite. Only one of her top teeth, a rear molar, can touch her bottom teeth when she tries to bite down entirely. Roman’s mouth is wide open since none of his other teeth can reach each other.

“You can see how my lower jaw has receded from my upper jaw,” she explained, adding, “And sure, it is unpleasant.”

