In Utah, 80 people who were fully vaccinated died of COVID-19, with 13,836 new cases reported.

According to the most recent data, at least 80 completely vaccinated citizens in Utah have died of COVID-19, as virus cases continue to rise in the state and across the country.

According to the Utah Department of Health, a total of 13,836 breakthrough infections were reported as of Wednesday, with 735 of those requiring hospital treatment.

According to state health officials, 1,885 more confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, increasing the total number of infections in Utah to 489,236. At least 436 cases involved school-aged children, including 172 cases involving children aged 5 to 10, 115 cases involving children aged 11 to 13, and 149 cases involving children aged 14 to 17.

As of Thursday, the state’s rolling seven-day average of confirmed cases was 1,675, and the rolling seven-day average of positive rate was 13.5 percent.

On Thursday, health officials reported 15 more deaths, including both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents. According to Fox13 Now, the state’s total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,779 people.

The fresh data from the Utah Department of Health comes after Rep. Paul Ray, R-Utah, lambasted a report from the Intermountain Healthcare system that claimed the state’s intensive care units were at capacity.

“According to IHC, they’ve run out of room. They haven’t run out of room. They’ve run out of people to hire. They ejected their doctors. They chased away their nurses. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, “they made it miserable for their employees.”

“They got caught in the thick of a pandemic while trying to restructure their business model in order to boost their billion-dollar profit margin. They were discovered with their pants down. All of a sudden, we’re to blame.”

Ray also accused Primary Children Hospital of lying when it reported their pediatric ICU capacity was at 103 percent, and he begged the hospital to “stop scaring people.”

“Primary Children’s claimed its pediatric ICU was at 103 percent full. He said, “Let’s have some honesty here. They had two COVID patients, the rest were trauma and RSV.” Let’s stop trying to force people to make decisions for themselves and get the government out of it.”

According to worldometers data, the United States has reported 42,634,054 COVID-19 cases and 688,486 deaths so far.