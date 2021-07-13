In updated July 19 guidance, vulnerable persons are advised to avoid unvaccinated people.

When all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England are relaxed next week, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable will be urged to avoid individuals who are unvaccinated.

According to government advice, those most at risk of serious illness from the virus should continue to meet outside whenever feasible and encourage friends and family to undergo a lateral flow test before coming from July 19 onwards.

The updated advise is for the estimated 3.7 million people who fall into this category, which includes those with certain malignancies and those who have severe respiratory diseases.

“As someone who is at a higher risk of being extremely ill if you contract Covid-19, you may want to think twice about whatever further measures you might want to keep taking,” the advice states.

The guideline recognizes how difficult social distance has been for those who have been told to shield in the past, and it recommends a number of steps to limit the chance of the virus spreading once restrictions are lifted.

Meetings should be held outside whenever feasible to limit the danger of airborne transmission because particles are blown away, and indoor areas should be thoroughly ventilated.

Other recommendations include “considering whether you and those you are meeting have been vaccinated,” as well as “asking friends and family to perform a lateral flow test before visiting you.”

Those who are most at risk will be advised to follow the guidance that applies to the rest of the population starting July 19 while going shopping or to the pharmacy.

“You may still wish to consider going to the stores and pharmacy during quieter periods of the day,” the advice says.

Munira Wilson, a health spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, questioned whether the government was pursuing a “survival of the fittest” approach, in which the “most vulnerable” would be “thrown to the wolves.”

“They and many clinically vulnerable people, such as pregnant women, are living in fear of what living with Covid means for them,” she said in the Commons.

According to recommendations released on Monday evening, wearing a face covering in crowded situations, such as public transportation, may make persons classified as clinically severely susceptible “feel more relaxed.” The summary comes to a close.