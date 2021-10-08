In under 90 days, Grandad, 91, cycled 900 miles along the Southport coast.

A grandfather from Southport is set to cycle 900 miles in 90 days.

With his fundraising efforts to commemorate Guide Dogs’ 90th anniversary, Harry Kessler, 91, hopes to earn at least £5,000 for the organisation.

They’re urging supporters to complete 90 of something, whether it’s swimming 90 miles or cleaning 90 cars, as part of their festivities.

Harry, who escaped the Nazis as a youngster and now lives in Liverpool, chose to pedal 900 miles since he is a frequent cyclist who enjoys staying strong and healthy.

“I’ve always felt immense sympathy for everyone who has suffered a minor loss,” the grandfather of six explained to TeamDogs.

“I’ve always volunteered to help those in need, and I also volunteer to read Southport’s talking newspaper and sponsor puppies.”

Harry began the challenge in September and has now covered 275 miles along the coast of Southport.

Guide dogs has created over 36,000 relationships to help those in need since their first set of guide dogs in 1931.

The charity has expanded its services to include the world-renowned guide dog program, as well as buddy dogs, companion dogs, and sighted guides.

On his Just Giving website, Harry has raised £3,338 so far, and he hopes to reach his goal shortly.