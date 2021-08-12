In two weeks, five more countries will be added to the UK’s green list.

Travellers coming in England from countries on the amber list, such as Spain or France, who are not completely vaccinated must self-isolate for ten days and have a PCR test on days two and eight.

They might be able to get out of quarantine sooner if they pay for a private PCR test on day five as part of the Test to Release program.

Those who have received two immunizations simply need to do a PCR test on the second day of their arrival and can avoid self-isolation; the same restrictions apply to those under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone returning from a nation on the green list just needs to show documentation of a negative Covid-19 test before traveling, fill out a passenger locator form, and take a test on the second day after arrival.

The new review’s findings are expected to be released on Wednesday or Thursday, August 25-26, in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Consultation on travel According to WalesOnline, the PC Agency has analyzed data and found at least a dozen countries that may be promoted to green status. However, it is more likely that only a few countries would be upgraded.

The criteria are based on countries with much fewer cases than the UK and a vaccination rate of more than 50% of adult populations.

The following five countries could be switched from amber to green status:

Poland Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe. Lithuania

“There are still many nations that should be on the green list; there is no guarantee that the government will not move a country at short notice; and there is no cap on test costs,” Paul Charles, founder of The PC Agency, wrote on Twitter.

“Travel is still under government control.”