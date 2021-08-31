In two months, Esther McVey and her husband will accept £18k in VIP tickets.

In just two months, Liverpool-born MP Esther McVey and her MP husband collected over £18,000 in free VIP tickets from private corporations.

Ms McVey, who represents the Tatton constituency in Cheshire, and her husband, Shipley MP Philip Davies, disclosed freebies for horse racing, motorsport, football, and tennis events, including gifts worth hundreds of pounds from betting companies.

According to the latest Parliamentary expenses numbers, former Secretary of State Ms McVey took two £2,950.00 tickets to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which were supplied by the circuit’s owners.

On June 15, Ms McVey and Mr Davies both reported a ticket and hospitality for Royal Ascot.

Normandie Stud, a horse breeding company, gave each ticket a value of £750.

Mr Davies returned to Ascot for a second day on June 17, declaring a £1,400 ticket and hospitality box.

On June 22, the two attended England’s final Euro 2020 group match, saying that they were given tickets for £1,537.60 apiece by Gamesys, an online bingo and casino company.

On July 2, they were treated to a VIP day at Wimbledon, when Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Kudla in the third round of the Men’s singles.

Entain, the world’s largest gambling company, paid for their £1,100 tickets and accommodations.

Both MPs also declared a ticket and hospitality for the next week’s Euro semi-final match between England and Denmark.

Entain once again paid for the tickets, which were worth £3,457.00 each.

MPs have pledged a total of £197,369.91 in complimentary tickets and VIP hospitality for events this year (2021), including sporting events, music festivals, and Brit Awards tickets.

And over half of the total was announced in just four weeks, from July 27 to August 23.

Tory MPs were by far the most keen to take advantage of the VIP feast.

Between May and July, 65 Conservative MPs declared nearly £160,000 in free tickets.

In the meantime, 23 Labour MPs have recorded £31,921 in freebies.

Laurence Robertson, a Tory MP, had the highest disclosed value of any one MP, collecting £11,220.60 in tickets.

He proclaimed hospitality at the races at Ascot, Sandown, and Goodwood, as well as golf, cricket, tennis, and other sports. “The summary has come to an end.”