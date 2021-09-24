In two locations of the Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the rise.

Sefton and St Helens witnessed an increase in instances for the week ending September 19, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

Cases in St Helens increased by 17%, while those in Sefton increased by 4%.

The percentage shift week on week falls in Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, and Halton were 4 percent, 6 percent, 0.2 percent, and 14 percent, respectively, in the city region.

In the seven days ending September 19, the Liverpool City Region had 5,157 positive tests, 65 fewer than the previous seven days.

As a result, the percentage change week on week in the Liverpool City Region was only 1%.

Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington were all affected by the downturn.

The number of positive tests in England decreased in the week ending September 19. There were 156,055 coronavirus cases in England this week, down from 7,049 the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 19, there were 1,562 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 99 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 6%.

The infection rate was 312.1 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 440 positive tests, which is 72 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 14% in the week ending September 19. The infection rate is currently 339.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 19, there were a total of 565 instances, just one less than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 370.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 0.2 percent drop in cases week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 19, there were 898 positive tests, which is 34 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 4% from week to week. The infection rate was 276.9 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 19, there were 729 positive tests, which is 105 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 402.6 cases per 100,000 at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”