In training, four things were noticed as Liverpool received a double boost and a new goalscorer emerged.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was extended with a 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Norwich in midweek.

After an excellent penalty save, Caoimhin Kelleher was one of several Reds to make headlines, while Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, and Conor Bradley all made their first team debuts.

As Liverpool’s squad players made their presence felt, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino scored goals.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is back in action this weekend against Brentford, and here’s what we learned during the Reds’ Thursday training session.

Due to the inability of James Milner and Neco Williams to fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley was given his Reds debut at right-back against Norwich on Tuesday.

Last weekend’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield was marred by the absence of first-team players.

In his most recent news conference, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alexander-Arnold had missed the last two games owing to a slight illness.

The 22-year-old, on the other hand, appeared pleased to be back in the squad ahead of the trip to West London.

The Brazilian forward has been spotted working with the first team, which will be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp as the Reds prepare for a demanding summer.

Roberto Firmino last appeared in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month, but was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Liverpool’s number nine, like Alexander-Arnold, was back in training with the squad, though Klopp isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for the weekend.

Firmino has been given a boost as he continues his recuperation after being left out of Brazil’s newest roster for the next international break.

Due to the club’s abundance of options at centre-back, Nat Phillips has struggled to find playing time so far this season.

However, as the club played small-sided games near the end of training, he showed his ability on the ball.

After receiving the ball from Virgil van Dijk, the 24-year-old curled a superb right-footed shot past Adrian and into the top corner.