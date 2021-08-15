In tonight’s episode of Love Island, there’s a hint of yet another dumping.

The islanders will have to determine who they believe are the least suited couples in tonight’s episode of Love Island, which promises to be full of drama.

The pair with the fewest votes is in danger of being kicked from the island.

Each couple will vote together, but they will not be able to talk about their decision with anybody else.

Chloe and Faye from Love Island speak out when Jake says “I love you” to Liberty.

The couples will SMS their decisions to one another.

After the girls organize an intervention for Liberty Poole regarding her boyfriend Jake Cornish, many of them believe he is being “fake,” the voting will take place.

“Do you no think he’s telling you what you want to hear?” Chloe Burrows asks after Liberty tells the girls Jake stated he loves her.

Jake gets out of the villa to clear his brain after Toby Aromolaran informs him the girls think he doesn’t have genuine feelings for Liberty.

Some fans predict Jake and Liberty will be kicked out of the villa as a result of the doubts about his feelings.

“#loveisland choosing the least compatible couple after all the Jiberty drama producers know the nation wants him out!” one fan tweeted.

“Ooo that first look,” said another. So Jake and Lib are going to be one of the least compatible couples on #loveIsland.”

“I think Chloe and Faye will select Jake and Lib as one of their least suited couples #Loveisland,” one fan predicted.

ITV2’s Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.