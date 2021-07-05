In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Meena’s evil schemes backfire, causing uproar among Emmerdale viewers.

Meena Jutla’s plot to get rid of Jacob Gallagher has left Emmerdale viewers outraged at her heinous actions.

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Meena tried to persuade Jacob Gallagher to go to travel with his girlfriend, Leanna.

Jacob, on the other hand, was able to see through Meena’s actions and forewarned her that her true character would soon be revealed.

As Faith and Eric visit the hospital, Emmerdale fans notice a major mistake.

“Dad will see right through you sooner or later,” he warned. I’ll make certain of it.”

In the shocking conclusion of tonight’s episode, Meena responded with a warning of her own, telling Jacob to guard his back.

The Emmerdale villain’s repeated antics have angered Twitter users.

“Meena is one terrible woman #emmerdale,” remarked one user, Mike M @mikepriestley13.

”

“I bloody detest Meena so much with a passion #Emmerdale,” Ryan Glendenning @RyanGTweetsTV commented.