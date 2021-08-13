In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, a character’s personality changes dramatically, shocking viewers.

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, a character’s personality changed dramatically, shocking viewers.

The long-running soap’s characters are still grieving after the tragic fire that resulted in Alina Pop miscarrying her baby with Tyrone Dobbs.

Hope, who has already fled the street with her mother Fiz, sparked the fire.

Fiz and Tyrone have kept this a secret from the rest of the ITV show’s cast, but Evelyn Plummer and Alina both had suspicions that something wasn’t quite right.

Evelyn interrogated her grandson about Fiz’s whereabouts in Friday’s episode, eventually getting him to admit the truth.

The Maureen Lipman character offered some advice on the significance of family, as well as some kind words to Alina, with whom she had had a tense relationship in the past.

Fans of the show believed this was a drastic turnaround from the character’s previous role as Tyrone’s antagonistic grandma, and flocked to Twitter to express their surprise.

“#Evelyn being kind is strange…” one user commented.

“It’s strange watching Evelyn acting nice,” said another.

“Haha yeah, it’s funny watching Evelyn being nice,” a third said.

“Evelyn arrived on the street as a selfish, deceptive old dragon,” said a fourth. From there, she’s grown into a compassionate, gentle old lady who can offer a shoulder to cry on and is one of the most lovable characters in the series.”