In Tokyo, an autonomous bus strikes a visually impaired paralympian.

According to Japanese news agencies, a visually impaired paralympian was struck by an autonomous bus in the athletes’ village in Tokyo on Friday.

According to the Japanese Times, the paralympian, Japanese judo athlete Aramitsu Kitazono, was bruised on his head and torso and will need two weeks to heal from his injuries.

On Thursday, Kitazono, 30, was struck by the self-driving “E-palette” car. Around 2 p.m., the athlete was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk in the village when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Asahi Shimbun. He was treated for his injuries in a clinic located within the athletes’ village.

The two drivers and five passengers in the vehicle were not hurt in the crash, according to the news agency, which cited authorities.

Toyota announced on Friday that the bus, which was manufactured in Japan, would no longer be running within the athletes’ village.

“First and foremost, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the person who was hurt as a result of this terrible mishap, and we wish them a rapid recovery. We’d also like to apologize for any inconvenience our mobility cars have caused at the Athletes’ Village,” the firm added in a statement.

Toyota also stated that it is “completely collaborating with the police investigation into the occurrence to determine the cause of this accident.”

“In addition, we will undertake our own thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, and we will continue to work closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to ensure that any similar problems are avoided,” the business stated.

Toyota said in December 2020 that the E-palette vehicles, which debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019, would offer athletes and employees in the Olympic and Paralympic towns with “a loop-line bus transit service.”

“The spread of COVID-19 over the last year has changed the way we live our lives, resulting in more diverse mobility needs, including transportation that allows for proper passenger separation and a future of goods and service transportation rather than people moving around,” the company said at the time.

The Tokyo Paralympics started on Tuesday and will last through September 5.

Kitazono’s first match was supposed to occur on Saturday, but his coach stated he wouldn’t be able to make it. This is a condensed version of the information.