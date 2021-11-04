In Times Square Sheriff’s Office Billboards to Recruit Officers, a key misspelling was discovered.

A sheriff’s office in Washington state is aiming to hire Fresh York City police officers and has put up billboards to attract new recruits.

However, one of the advertisements it debuted in Times Square contained an error in which the name of the office’s home state was misspelled.

According to the billboards, the office is seeking 40 “lateral officers.” “Spokane County Sheriff” and “Washinton State” were written on other placards below them. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stated the billboards were part of a “attempt to Recruit competent and well-trained law enforcement professionals from places where local elected authorities have not historically supported them” in a Facebook post announcing the new billboards. “These Times Square billboard advertising are part of our ongoing attempt to recruit experienced and professional law enforcement officers.” We want children to realize that they are wanted and cherished somewhere. A place where they can start a family while still serving a grateful and supportive community. The sheriff’s office said, “That place is #SpokaneCounty.”

The office also stated that billboards have been placed in Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Denver, and Austin, Texas as part of the “ongoing campaign.” The billboards in Times Square would be up between November 3 and 4, according to the office’s Facebook post. Officers will receive a $15,000 recruiting bonus, according to the billboards.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude for the ad agency’s “fast response” in correcting the gaffe on Wednesday.

“Mistakes happen all the time. We are all human beings. Thank you to the so-called “elites” who are only interested in a typo. “Oh, and we’re still hiring!” the office tweeted.

“Missing ‘g,’ also known as ‘little g,’ has been found and returned to his loving #Washin’g’ton family. This is a condensed version of the information.