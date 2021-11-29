In Times Square, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Josh Groban pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

The Broadway community gathered in Times Square on Sunday to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and Sara Bareilles were among the celebrities that gathered on the red stairs above the TKTS booth to honor Sondheim. Miranda read from Sondheim’s anthology of lyrics, Look, I Made A Hat, and joined the crowd in singing “Sunday” from the musical Sunday in the Park with George, for which Sondheim composed both the music and the lyrics.

On the Red Steps in Times Square today, a poignant homage to Stephen Sondheim was paid. On Sunday, Broadway performed “Sunday” from “Sunday in the Park with George.” He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/9GiiLVGGtR November 28, 2021 — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) After the show, Bareilles told Variety, “This felt like church.” “We did what theater does best in his honor. We sung and raised our voices in unison, and we formed a community.” “Everyone who’s here has a touchstone for why Sondheim’s music has led them to this place,” Groban said. “And no matter what section of the entertainment industry we’re in, we’re all here because Sondheim’s music originally inspired us.” It’s a devastating blow to grieve his death.” Broadway actor Erich Bergen, who told CBS New York that he got the idea while on the train on Saturday, organized the event.

“I was listening to the cast CD of Sunday in the Park when the idea suddenly came to me, so I called,” the Waitress star explained. “Everyone was there. It was the most massive piano bar I’d ever seen.” With musicals like Sweeney Todd, Company, and Follies, Sondheim transformed American musical theater. The iconic song “Send in the Clowns,” which has been recorded by over 900 performers, including Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, and Bing Crosby, is featured in the 1973 musical A Little Night Music.

He composed the lyrics for the musical West Side Story early in his career, which continues to inspire generations. This December, a remake of the 1961 film will be released in theaters.

“How do you express the loss of someone who gave us his entire life in words?” This is a condensed version of the information.