In time for the holidays, up to 40,000 jobs will be available.

Christmas is approaching quickly, and if you’re seeking for work over the holidays, there are thousands of opportunities available.

There are lots of jobs available in time for Christmas, ranging from mail sorters to delivery drivers and retail employees.

There are positions available across Merseyside with a number of large companies preparing for the busy holiday season.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, and Morrisons are among the supermarket behemoths employing massive workforces in preparation for Christmas and the exceptionally busy retail season.

We’ve compiled a list of job openings and employment possibilities that you can apply for, but you’ll need to act quickly because many of them are closing soon.

Royal Mail is one of the companies that is hiring for the holiday season, and it is also one of the most in demand.

Within the organization, there are a variety of positions available during the festive season across Merseyside.

One job is for a Seasonal Mail Sorter, who will work out of the North West Parcel Sorting Centre in Knowsley if hired.

You’ll assist in dealing with the increased volume of goods and mails arriving at the warehouse.

As a Mail Sorter, your job will entail unloading mail and goods from vans and transferring them through the warehouse safely to their destinations.

“Unsurprisingly, Christmas is the busiest time of year for Royal Mail,” the job advertisement says.

“We always need a few thousand extra hands with so many parcels and letters coming through our warehouse!” During the holiday season, we enlist the support of temporary flexible workers from all walks of life to get everything where it needs to go.” In fact, you and your team could sort over a million things in a single shift, therefore they’re searching for someone who is adaptable, dedicated, and enthusiastic.

You’ll be pushing carts weighing up to 250kgs and lifting and transporting mailbags weighing up to 11kg, so some body strength won’t hurt.

While you don’t required to have worked for Royal Mail before, they do say that prior warehousing or sorting experience is a plus.

£11.40 per hour (days) to £13.70 per hour (nights).