In time for summer, a new flagship bubble tea establishment debuts.

This week, a new bubble tea shop debuted on Liverpool’s bustling Myrtle Street.

The firm behind the inaugural UK Jidong Bubble Tea branch has built a new flagship store after having significant success with its first University of Liverpool campus site, positioned in the bustling area of Brownlow Hill.

Jidong Bubble Tea, located in Shanghai, has more than 2,500 locations worldwide, with its first UK location opening in 2019.

In Liverpool, you may arrange last-minute romantic vacations and couple packages.

Since then, the team has earned a reputation for creativity and innovation with its refreshing menu, which includes iconic bubble teas such as Milk Foam Lychee and Sweet Rice Brew Light Lychee Oolong, as well as new favorites Milk Foam Lychee and Sweet Rice Brew Light Lychee Oolong.

Jidong also offers a variety of Creative Mix Fruit teas, which are currently highly popular, as well as Herbal Jelly Dessert bowls and its own Fruit Tea x alcohol collection.

Instagram

With Liverpool’s burgeoning food and drink scene, as well as its status as a national and international tourist destination, the Jidong team thought it was time to expand.

The official opening of the new flagship Jidong Bubble Tea shop will take place on Sunday, August 8, with an opening offer of a free Jidong Herbal Jelly drink with every purchase of a drink of equal or more value. If you’re interested in getting a sneak peek, the new site is still open and offering 20% off all drinks throughout the venue’s test operation time.

The new location will have dedicated inside seating for up to 30 clients and an outdoor space for up to 20.

All of the original Jidong favorites are on the menu, including Classic Bubble Tea with brown sugar pearls, as well as a variety of creative takes on Herbal Jelly teas and authentic Asian desserts, as well as the extremely famous Jidong Yoghurt collection.

“We are extremely delighted and excited to be opening our flagship store, growing our brand after the runaway success of our first outlet,” Jidong Bubble Tea spokeswoman Xiaoyu Zhou said. It’s been a.”Summary comes to an end.”